'Baby Jessica' rescued from 1987 Texas well now facing assault charges

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The Brief Jessica McClure Morales, famously rescued from a Texas well as a toddler in 1987, was arrested Saturday for domestic disturbance. The 40-year-old faces a charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence following an incident at a Midland home. Authorities have declined to release details regarding the condition of the other individual or the specific nature of the dispute.



Jessica McClure Morales, known internationally as the toddler rescued from a Texas well in 1987, was arrested Saturday night following a domestic disturbance at a Midland home.

Baby Jessica arrested in Texas

What we know:

Morales, 40, was taken into custody by Midland County Sheriff’s deputies on April 11, 2026. She faces a charge of assault causing bodily injury – family violence.

While the Midland County Sheriff’s Office released a booking photo of Morales, officials declined to provide further details regarding the nature of the dispute or the condition of the individual involved.

Following her booking at the Midland County Detention Center, she was reportedly released after posting bond.

Jessica McClure Morales (Dob 3-26-86) was arrested on 4-11-26 for Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence

Baby Jessica rescued from a well in Texas

The backstory:

Morales gained worldwide fame at 18 months old after falling into an abandoned, 8-inch-wide well in her aunt’s backyard in October 1987. The 58-hour rescue operation, which took place roughly 22 feet underground, was broadcast live to millions of viewers and remains one of the most famous rescue missions in U.S. history.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ F 365740 13: On October 14 1987, 18 month old Jessica McClure fell into an eight inch diameter well pipe in the backyard of her aunt in Midland, Texas. She remained there for 58 hours before being rescued at about 8:30 pm on October 16, 1987. (Photo by Barbara Laing / Liaison Agency)

Sgt. T. Gray of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office stated that no other details will be released at this time.