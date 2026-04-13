Dallas Stabbing: 6 injured near White Rock Lake
DALLAS - Six people were injured in a stabbing near White Rock Lake early Sunday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a stabbing call in the 2900 block of West Lawther Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers determined that the six victims had been wounded at a different location before moving to the Lawther Drive area.
All six victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have not yet released further details as the investigation remains ongoing.
What we don't know:
Details regarding the incident remain limited. Authorities have not confirmed the number of suspects involved or a possible motive for the attack. The current conditions of the six victims have not been made public.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.