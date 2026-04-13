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Dallas Stabbing: 6 injured near White Rock Lake

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Published  April 13, 2026 8:02am CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • Six people were hospitalized following an early morning stabbing near White Rock Lake on Sunday. 
    • Dallas police responded to the 2900 block of West Lawther Drive shortly before 3 a.m., where they determined the victims had been wounded at a separate, undisclosed location. 
    • No information regarding suspects or a motive has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

DALLAS - Six people were injured in a stabbing near White Rock Lake early Sunday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a stabbing call in the 2900 block of West Lawther Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers determined that the six victims had been wounded at a different location before moving to the Lawther Drive area.

All six victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have not yet released further details as the investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the incident remain limited. Authorities have not confirmed the number of suspects involved or a possible motive for the attack. The current conditions of the six victims have not been made public.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.

DallasCrime and Public Safety