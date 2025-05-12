Pope Leo XIV calls for release of imprisoned journalists around world

The Brief Pope Leo XIV is four days into his service as pope and is calling for the release of imprisoned journalists around the world. He told the 6,000 journalists who were in Rome covering the conclave that the way we communicate is of fundamental importance. The soft-spoken 69-year-old gave a serious message about the church, standing in solidarity with journalists imprisoned for reporting the truth.



VATICAN CITY, ITALY - 2025/05/12: Pope Leo XIV arrives for a meeting with the press in the Paul VI Hall. (Photo by Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV is four days into his service as pope and is calling for the release of imprisoned journalists around the world. He appealed to journalists to consider the tone of how they report on world issues.

He told the 6,000 journalists who were in Rome covering the conclave that the way we communicate is of fundamental importance and spoke in support of free speech, free press, unity and peace.

Pope Leo then called for jailed journalists to be freed.

Not missed on the pontiff was a moment to send a message to world leaders.

Something the Chicago native opened with while speaking in English.

Sustained applause from some 6,000 journalists from around the world who were in Rome covering the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Now his message to them and, by extension, the world.

What they're saying:

His opening comments gave a glimpse of the pontiff's humor and humility.

The soft-spoken 69-year-old gave a serious message about the church, standing in solidarity with journalists imprisoned for reporting the truth.

"The suffering of these imprisoned journalists challenges the conscience of nations and the international community, calling on all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press," said Pope Leo XIV.

He called for their release.

His message in Italian was translated through Vatican T. V.'s Devin Watkins.

Telling journalists the words you use and the style you adopt is crucial.

"Today one of the most important challenges is to promote communication that can bring us out of the tower of babel in which we sometimes find ourselves out of the confusion of loveless languages that are often ideological or partisan."

The pope urged the media to think about how messages which inform and influence are framed. Saying peace, a repeated theme in the speech, begins with how we look, listen, and speak about others.

"Calling each one of you to strive for a different kind of communication, one that does not seek consensus at all costs, does not use aggressive words does not follow the culture of competition and never separates the search for truth from the love with which we must humbly seek it."

After his speech, the pope seemed in no hurry. As he was seen lingering with reporters and others who were in the hall. Outside the auditorium, Pope Leo XIV was seen shaking hands and seemingly giving his full attention to whoever he was speaking with for the few seconds they were engaged.

Dig deeper:

A funny moment happened after the gathering as the pope was greeting reporters. One reporter asked the pope about a charity tennis match since the pope plays a lot of tennis and apparently pretty well.

His reply was that it was fine.

The reporter said, "I'll bring Agassi." referring to tennis great Andre Agassi.

Pope Leo saying he was okay with that, then dropped this one liner "Just don't bring Sinner."

The reference to the number one tennis player in the world, Italian, Jannik Sinner.

A nice play on words and display of wit in real time by Pope Leo XIV.