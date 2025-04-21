Pope Francis death: Texas leaders react

The Brief Texas leaders responded to the news of the death of Pope Francis' death on Monday. Several leaders posted messages on social media.



The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis early Monday morning.

Leaders from around the world have reacted to the news of the Pontiff's death.

READ MORE: Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88

Here's what leaders from Texas had to say.

(Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Greg Abbott

"Cecilia and I join more than one billion Catholics across the globe to honor the legacy of Pope Francis," wrote Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a statement. "Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis led with a quiet strength and a servant's heart, reminding us of the value of human dignity. He was a bold and unwavering voice in defense of life, championing the unborn, the vulnerable, and the marginalized with conviction and compassion. Our hearts go out to all who join us in mourning his death and remembering the impact his teachings had upon their lives. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him."

Sen. Ted Cruz

"Heidi and I are saddened to learn of Pope Francis’s passing," wrote Sen. Ted Cruz on social media. "We are praying for our Catholic friends in Texas, across America, and around the world during this time of mourning. May he rest in the Lord’s eternal embrace.

Sen. John Cornyn

Texas Senator John Cornyn responded "RIP" on social media to a post from the Vatican.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz

"I join millions in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America," said Rep. Monica De La Cruz. His deep faith, humility, and commitment to the dignity of every human life resonated with people across Texas and especially in our community, where many Catholics saw in him a shepherd who understood both the strength of tradition and the power of compassion. His service to the Church and witness to Christ will be remembered with gratitude. May he rest in eternal peace."

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa

"He was the pope of the poor & marginalized at a time when the allure of proximity to power entraps many," wrote State Rep. Gina Hinojosa on social media. "Pope Francis is missed & mourned."

State Rep. Lulu Flores

"In an era of near-daily displays of ego and hubris from public leaders, Pope Francis lived humbly, spoke softly, and embodied servant leadership," wrote State Rep. Lulu Flores on social media. "Leaders like Pope Francis are needed now more than ever. We should honor the Holy Father's legacy by living more humbly ourselves."