Poll: Joe Biden leads in November survey of Texas Democrats

A new poll shows Joe Biden leading in Texas among Democrats in the upcoming presidential primary.

The same poll also found President Trump leading all potential Democratic challengers in head-to-head general election match-ups.

In the primary, Biden has 28 percent support among likely Democratic voters. Sen. Bernie Sanders has 19 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has 18 percent. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has eight percent. No other candidate hit five percent in the poll.

When it comes to facing Trump, Sanders would be the best performer of the Democratic candidates -- but still trails by four points, the poll found. Biden's gap is six points and Warren is 11 points behind.

The UT Tyler survey polled 1,093 registered voters and was conducted from November 5-14, after former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the race.