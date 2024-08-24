Poll: Incumbent Ted Cruz leads Democrat Collin Allred by just 2 points

A new poll puts Dallas Democrat Congressman Colin Allred within striking distance of his Republican opponent, Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz narrowly won an expensive, hard-fought challenge against Beto O'Rourke six years ago.

Any Democrat would need a lot to go right to win a statewide race in Texas.

But the recent change at the top of the ticket might be having an impact.

Those new poll numbers are coming right on the heels of the Democratic National Convention.

The political expert FOX 4 spoke to said there is a ‘Kamala Effect’ happening nationwide, and it could be a reason Allred, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat, is seeing a boost.

While the race for Senate is tightening, keep in mind it's been over 30 years since a Democrat held a Senate seat in Texas.

"This is the most important election of our lifetime, and we can't afford six more years of this," Allred said

Allred kicked off his 'Women for Allred' coalition as part of his campaign for the Senate seat on Saturday morning.

"Texas women are strong. I was raised by a strong woman. My aunt was a strong woman, and you don't mess with Texas women!" he said.

The focus was on the Texas abortion ban. Allred vows to restore Roe v. Wade if elected.

On the heels of the DNC, Allred has seen a boost in recent polls.

According to the latest University of Houston survey, Cruz only has a 2-point lead over Allred.

SMU political science professor Cal Jillson said these numbers could reflect the 'Kamala Effect’ taking place nationwide.

"She has cut the margin by which Biden was trailing completely away, and is now leading nationally by about three points, and that's presumed to help a lot of down-ballot races," Jillson said.

On Friday, Cruz kicked off his 'Keep Texas Texas' tour in Georgetown.

"And it is going to take every man and woman, every patriot in Texas, standing up to defend our state," he said.

Jillson said that historically, Democrats have been burned in the Lone Star State. However, the last Senate election ended in a close race.

"But in 2018, the last Ted Cruz race, they came within 2.6 percentage points. Cruz is not very popular. And if you get a good Democrat against the not very popular Republican, even in a red state, that Democrat has a chance," he said. "They're skeptical that Texas is about to turn, so this is up to Colin Allred. It's his to win or lose."

This Senate race is expected to be one of the most expensive in U.S. history.

Cruz continued his tour this weekend with stops in Tyler, Beaumont, and Houston.

Allred will also make stops in Tyler and Marshall on Sunday.