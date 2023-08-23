Police warn about scam email that appears to be from Dallas mayor

article

Dallas police are warning senior citizens about a scam that specifically targets them.

The financial crimes unit said victims have received emails and letters claiming to be from Mayor Eric Johnson, inviting them to be part of an investment opportunity.

The emails include a link to send money.

Police said if you receive an email like this, don’t click on it.

If you’re targeted by this scam, you can report it by emailing the city at dpd@dallascityhall.com or calling 214-671-3543.