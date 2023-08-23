Expand / Collapse search

Police warn about scam email that appears to be from Dallas mayor

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police are warning senior citizens about a scam that specifically targets them.

The financial crimes unit said victims have received emails and letters claiming to be from Mayor Eric Johnson, inviting them to be part of an investment opportunity.

The emails include a link to send money.

Featured

Authorities warn of missed jury duty scam
article

Authorities warn of missed jury duty scam

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a missed jury duty scam that several victims have fallen for recently.

Police said if you receive an email like this, don’t click on it.

If you’re targeted by this scam, you can report it by emailing the city at dpd@dallascityhall.com or calling 214-671-3543.