Police: Suspect stole COVID-19 testing supplies in Dallas

Dallas police have released surveillance pictures of the man who broke into a Dallas COVID-19 testing site last week.

The suspect has a large star tattoo on his neck.

Police said he ripped off supplies needed to conduct the tests at the Salvation Army Community Center on Elam Road this past Monday.

The Pleasant Grove site had to shut down for a day after the theft.

Anyone who recognizes the photo should call the Dallas Police Department.

