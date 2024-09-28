Police investigating highway shooting that injured woman

article

Police are investigating a shooting on a freeway on Friday night.

Investigators say a 45-year-old woman was driving when she was shot.

The woman was treated by Fort Worth MedStar and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police were called to the area of the Buc-ee's near Texas Motor Speedway to investigate,

Fort Worth police say they believe the shooting happened in Denton County, possibly in Northlake.

No arrests have been announced.