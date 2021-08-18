Police: Shooter called 911 to report man’s death in Dallas home

article

Dallas police are trying to figure out what led up to an overnight shooting in east Oak Cliff.

The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday at a home on Diceman Avenue, which is near Kiest Boulevard and Illinois Avenue.

Police said the gunman called 911 to report the shooting.

Officers found the victim dead inside the home when they arrived.

Detectives interviewed the shooter to find out what led up to the killing. They have not yet made an arrest.

They also collected rifle casings in the street in front of the home.