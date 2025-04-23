Police shoot, kill suspected Walmart thief in Decatur

The Brief Decatur police shot and killed a man suspected of stealing from Walmart on Tuesday night. Officers chased the 46-year-old suspect on foot before opening fire in the parking lot. A second person, believed to be waiting in a car, fled the scene and is still at large.



A man suspected of stealing from a Walmart in Decatur was shot and killed by police Tuesday night, authorities said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Decatur Walmart officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported theft at the Walmart on South U.S. Highway 81/287 in Decatur, about 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth, around 9:40 p.m.

Police said a 46-year-old man ran from the store when officers arrived. A foot chase ensued in the parking lot, during which officers fired their weapons and shot the suspect.

Officers provided medical aid at the scene before the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured. Those involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department policy.

Decatur’s police chief told FOX 4 that someone had been waiting for the suspect in a vehicle in the parking lot. That driver fled the scene and remains at large. Police said they know the identity of that individual.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or the officers involved.

It’s still unclear what specifically led to the officers opening fire during the encounter.