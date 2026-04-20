Police seize massive narcotics cache at unlicensed Dallas 'sexual encounter center'

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The Brief Police raided an unlicensed Dallas warehouse used as a "sexual encounter center," detaining 48 people and seizing over 25 pounds of narcotics. Two men face multiple charges, including felony drug possession and promotion of prostitution, following the recovery of $11,000 in cash and pornographic production equipment. While 46 individuals were released without charges, authorities are continuing the investigation as part of a citywide crackdown on human trafficking and sexual exploitation.



Two men were arrested and a massive cache of narcotics was seized following a raid on a warehouse operating as an unlicensed "sexual encounter center" in Northwest Dallas, police said Monday.

"Sexual encounter center"

What we know:

The operation, conducted April 17 as part of the Dallas Police Department’s "Safe Streets" initiative, targeted a business in the 2500 block of Manana Drive. Detectives with the Special Investigations Division (SID) identified the location as an unlicensed sexually oriented business.

According to investigators, patrons paid a cover fee to enter the warehouse to engage in sexual contact, a violation of the city’s Sexually Oriented Business ordinance.

During the execution of the search warrant, authorities detained 48 individuals and recovered a significant quantity of illegal drugs. According to police, they seized 11,034.7 grams of THC hash oil, 671 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 227 grams of marijuana.

Vice detectives also seized more than $11,000 in cash, computers, hard drives, and a cargo van investigators believe was used in the production of pornography.

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Suspects arrested

Police identified the primary suspects as Israel Luna, 53, and Marc Tuton, 42.

What's next:

Luna faces many charges, including first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance (over 400 grams), promotion of prostitution, possession of marijuana, and operating a sexually oriented business without a license.

Tuton was charged with operating a sexually oriented business without a license.

While dozens were detained during the initial raid, police confirmed that 46 individuals were released at the scene without charges.

Dig deeper:

The raid involved a multi-unit response, including the Place Network Investigations Unit and the Northwest Prostitution Task Force. The department stated the crackdown is part of an ongoing commitment to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation in the city.