Police searching for driver who slammed into 2 people outside Northwest Dallas gas station

Dallas police are searching for a man who slammed into two people with his car in Northwest Dallas and then drove off.

Surveillance video from a 7-Eleven on Webb Chapel Road shows the crime shortly before midnight on November 23.

Police are searching for the man seen in the orange shirt.

They said he's the one who slammed his gray Nissan Pathfinder into two people.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.