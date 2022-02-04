Police searching for 22-year-old missing woman in Denton

article

Police in Denton want others to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Hanna Banks, 22, was last seen early Friday morning in the Avenue A area. She was heading east on Mulberry Street.

Her family members are concerned about her safety because she doesn’t have her phone and didn't return home when expected.

Police and firefighters are using helicopters and drones to search the area.

Anyone who spots her should call the Denton Police Department.

Advertisement

RELATED: Grand Prairie police searching for missing 14-year-old girl