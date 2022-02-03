Grand Prairie police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

Grand Prairie police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Destani Texada was last seen leaving a home in 900 block of Pangburn Street, near Great Southwest and Jefferson Blvd.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket with a white t-shirt with ruffles on the collar, blue satin pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Prairie police or 911.