Police searching for 2 Mesquite carjacking suspects

Two Mesquite carjacking suspects are on the run after an overnight police chase.

The chase started around 11 p.m. on Thursday, about an hour after a reported carjacking.

An officer spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over.

The chase ended at an apartment complex at La Prada Drive and John West Road in Far East Dallas.

Police said an officer felt threatened and fired at one of the suspects. They don’t believe he was hit.

Both suspects ended up getting away even though the search included a K-9 and a police helicopter.

No descriptions were released.