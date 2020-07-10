Police: Scammers told woman her water was contaminated with COVID-19

article

Garland police need help finding the people who used COVID-19 as an excuse to scam their way into a woman's home.

Detectives said earlier this week, several men told a homeowner her water might be contaminated with the virus.

Once she let them inside, they stole her jewelry.

Police are warning people to watch out for the men and not to let anyone inside their home without an appointment.

All of the city of Garland's utility workers wear uniforms and carry ID badges, police said.