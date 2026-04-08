Police responding after at least 3 shot in Fort Worth

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The Brief At least three people were shot in Fort Worth Wednesday night. A fourth person may also be injured, though not by gunfire. Details remain limited as police continue investigating.



At least three people were shot and another was possibly injured in a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.

Wednesday Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth police were responding to the scene in the 5000 block of Persimmon Court around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, three ambulances transported the confirmed gunshot victims from the scene. They said a fourth ambulance was called for another injured person who was not shot, but could not provide details on those injuries.

Two of the shooting victims are critical, and the third is in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Details of this breaking story were extremely limited at the time of publishing. New information will be added as it becomes available.