Police release video of vehicle seen around the time 1-year-old was murdered in South Dallas

The Dallas Police Department has released video of a vehicle seen on Valentine Street around the time 1-year-old Rory Norman was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of that dark-colored Dodge sedan. Investigators believe those inside that vehicle may be able to help solve Norman’s murder.

Norman was fatally shot and his 20-year-old uncle was shot multiple times at their South Dallas home in what police called a “targeted” shooting.

Police said the shooter, who used a rifle, only fired into the bedrooms and must have known the layout of the home.