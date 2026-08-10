Police release video from 2 North Dallas officer-involved shootings

The Brief Dallas police held a 4 p.m. news conference on Monday to release video and updates on two separate officer-involved shootings from last week. The incidents involved shots fired at an undercover officer while police tried to arrest a carjacking suspect on Thursday and then shots fired at a suspect who was allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend on Friday. No one was hit by police gunfire in either case and both suspects are now in custody.



Dallas police gave an update on Monday on two different officer-involved shootings that happened last week.

The department released dash and body camera video, as well as 911 calls for both incidents during a 4 p.m. news conference.

While no suspects or officers were hit in either case, one of the incidents involved a very close call for an undercover officer who was shot at by a fellow officer.

Chief Daniel Comeaux admitted his officers are not perfect and said he's thankful no one was hurt.

Robbery and Carjacking

The backstory:

The first officer-involved shooting incident stemmed from an armed robbery of a Porsche Cayenne on Sunnyvale Street, which is in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas.

Security video from a nearby business shows the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Renard McFadden, getting into the vehicle. The victim said her 9-year-old daughter was inside at the time and the suspect ordered her out.

Related article

After McFadden drove off in the vehicle, the victim was able to provide police with real-time location data using the vehicle’s tracking application.

Officers tracked the stolen vehicle about an hour later to Williamstown Road in Far North Dallas.

Video from the Dallas Police Department’s Air One helicopter shows the white Porsche behind a silver car. That’s an undercover officer who was helping to box the suspect in. But police said officers on the scene didn’t know that.

Dash and body camera video shows what happens next. The Dallas officers fired shots at the undercover officer because he jumped out of his own vehicle with a gun drawn.

When the officers realize he’s a cop, they can be heard on video yelling, "Blue, blue."

The video then shows McFadden getting out of the stolen Porsche with his hands in the air. He belly flops onto a nearby lawn and was quickly arrested.

What they're saying:

Chief Comeaux was asked multiple questions about the undercover officer being shot at.

"We are human. We are not robots. We are not perfect. It wasn’t a good thing. Luckily, no one was hurt and we will continue to get better at it," he said. "In a perfect world, the covert officer would have stayed in the car and laid down."

Dig deeper:

A total of four shots were fired in the direction of the undercover officer.

Police recovered a loaded gun from the stolen Porsche.

Apartment Stabbing

What we know:

The second officer-involved shooting happened on Friday morning. The suspect in this case was a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend outside her Northeast Dallas apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex off Park Lane, they saw 37-year-old Isidoro Melo-Munoz holding a knife to the victim. They reportedly ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused.

"Get off her. Get off her. Don’t make me shoot you," the officer can be heard yelling in body camera video.

Police said one officer opened fire as Melo-Munoz stabbed the victim multiple times before running away.

Related article

He turned himself in on Saturday for aggravated assault. He also has an immigration hold.

The victim’s family said Melo-Munoz had been harassing her for several months before the attack. She survived but with serious injuries.