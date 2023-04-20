Expand / Collapse search

Police release video after man dies during arrest at Fort Worth mall

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FWPD shares video of in-custody death after calls for transparency

The Fort Worth Police Department is trying to be transparent about the death of a man who was arrested at the La Gran Plaza mall earlier this month. They say he was acting erratically and became unresponsive while handcuffed.

FORT WORTH, Texas - In response to calls for transparency, the Fort Worth Police Department released security and body camera video of a man who died while in custody. 

Brandon Zapata died on April 11 after he was detained at the La Gran Plaza mall in southern Fort Worth.

Police said the 20-year-old was acting erratically and became combative.

An off-duty officer working security tried to handcuff him.

About 45 minutes later, he became unresponsive.

Related

Man dies in police custody after arrest at Fort Worth mall
article

Man dies in police custody after arrest at Fort Worth mall

Police detained the man Tuesday afternoon at the La Gran Plaza shopping center in southern Fort Worth.

Police said they gave him Narcan believing he may have been on drugs. They then administered CPR.

Zapata later died at the hospital.

Related

Narcan used to revive Carrollton middle school student
article

Narcan used to revive Carrollton middle school student

Staff members at Dewitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton used Narcan to revive a student after an apparent fentanyl overdose Wednesday.

His family still wants answers. They told the Star-Telegram they believe he was suffering from an asthma attack.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death.

An autopsy report is still pending.