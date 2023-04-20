Police release video after man dies during arrest at Fort Worth mall

In response to calls for transparency, the Fort Worth Police Department released security and body camera video of a man who died while in custody.

Brandon Zapata died on April 11 after he was detained at the La Gran Plaza mall in southern Fort Worth.

Police said the 20-year-old was acting erratically and became combative.

An off-duty officer working security tried to handcuff him.

About 45 minutes later, he became unresponsive.

Related article

Police said they gave him Narcan believing he may have been on drugs. They then administered CPR.

Zapata later died at the hospital.

Related article

His family still wants answers. They told the Star-Telegram they believe he was suffering from an asthma attack.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death.

An autopsy report is still pending.