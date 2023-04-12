Expand / Collapse search

Man dies in police custody after arrest at Fort Worth mall

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a man died while in their custody.

Police detained the man Tuesday afternoon at the La Gran Plaza shopping center in southern Fort Worth.

The man was reportedly acting erratically and attacked a security guard.

While in handcuffs, police said he started showing signs of medical distress.

The officers took the handcuffs off and started giving the man medical attention, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death.