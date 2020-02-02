Police: Possible street racing leads to crash that killed 2 in Grand Prairie

article

Two people were killed in a crash in Grand Prairie Sunday morning that police believe was caused by possible street racing.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m., on Belt Line Road, at Lone Star Parkway.

Police said their investigation found that a 2002 Subaru Impreza was northbound on Belt Line Rd., possibly racing another car, when the driver lost control.

The vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole, and was split in half.

The 29-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

The investigation into this crash is continuing.