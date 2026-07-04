Police officer injured in Downtown Dallas crash during shooting investigation

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The Brief A Dallas police car and a pickup truck collided Friday evening at Jackson and Ervay streets in Downtown Dallas; the officer sustained minor injuries. The crash occurred around the same time and blocks away from a shooting on Commerce Street, where one person was hospitalized in unknown condition. Police have not stated if the officer was responding to the shooting, whether the truck driver was injured, or what caused the collision.



Dallas police are investigating after a police officer was involved in a crash in Downtown Dallas.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Jackson and Ervay streets. A police car and a pickup collided. Both were damaged.

The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Police were nearby on Commerce Street investigating a shooting that happened right around the same time.

Dallas police haven’t confirmed whether the officer involved in the crash was responding to the shooting.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released. So far, police have only said that one person was shot by an unknown individual and was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It’s also not clear if the driver of the truck involved in the crash was hurt.