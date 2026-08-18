Triple-digit heat wave continues to scorch North Texas; warnings extended

The Brief Extreme heat warnings are in effect across North Texas as high pressure pushes temperatures up to 106 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth. Higher humidity and lingering dry vegetation maintain an elevated fire danger, while morning lows offer little overnight cooling relief. High pressure will keep the region virtually rain-free through the weekend, with long-range forecasts projecting high heat into late August.



Sweltering late-summer conditions will continue to blanket North Texas this week as a persistent high-pressure ridge keeps temperatures well into the triple digits and blocks any significant rain from reaching the region.

Extreme heat warnings

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The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings across most of the area, with advisories expected to remain in place through the end of the week. High temperatures are forecast to hit 106 degrees in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, tying the highest mark recorded so far this season.

While current conditions remain just shy of historical daily records — such as the 112-degree mark set during the historic 2023 heat wave — temperatures near 106 degrees still present dangerous conditions, particularly for outdoor workers. Morning lows opened in the mid-70s to mid-80s, offering little overnight relief.

A slight increase in humidity levels, with morning dew points rising into the low 60s, will prevent the air from drying out as much as earlier in the week. However, dry vegetation combined with clear skies and high heat continues to fuel an elevated fire danger across North Texas.

The high-pressure system will block oncoming storm systems, leaving the area virtually rain-free. The only minor chance for precipitation remains limited to the Arklatex region, with only a slight, low-probability chance for rain in the local forecast by Friday.

Highs on Thursday are projected to reach 105 degrees, with temperatures hovering between 103 and 104 degrees through the weekend. Long-range outlooks through the end of the month indicate above-normal temperatures will likely persist, keeping triple-digit heat in the forecast beyond the next seven days.

7-Day Forecast