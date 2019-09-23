Police: No foul play suspected after headless body found in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police don’t suspect any foul play after finding a body without a head last week.
The body of a suspected homeless person was found Friday morning in a ditch just south of the LBJ Freeway.
Police believe the body was so badly decomposed the head became detached.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy to determine the victim’s cause of death.
The death is not being investigated as a murder, police said.