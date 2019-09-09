Police: Man tried to sexually assault woman inside Dallas apartment

article

Police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman inside her East Dallas apartment last month.

It happened on the afternoon of Aug. 30. The woman told police she heard someone outside of her apartment on Jeffries Street near Fair Park.

When she opened the door to check, a man confronted her and forced his way inside her apartment. He tried to sexually assault her.

Dallas police are now looking for a black male suspect in his 30s who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and between 140 to 150 pounds. He's described as having a dark complexion, short locks and a Jamaican accent.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.