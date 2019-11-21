Police: Man may have taken pictures under woman’s dress

article

Dallas police are looking for a man who they believe used his cellphone to take pictures up a woman’s dress.

The woman told officers she was shopping at T.J. Maxx on Preston Road on the evening of Oct. 19. Someone leaned over behind her and appeared to snap a photo on his phone.

The person of interest is described as a 30 to 35-year-old male of Middle Eastern or Hispanic descent. He is about 6 feet tall with black hair and a full beard.

The man left the store in a black or dark-colored Nissan Frontier truck.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police at 214-671-3685.