Police: Man killed in Garland road rage shooting started incident by throwing bottle at vehicle

The man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Garland last month instigated the situation, police say.

At 1 p.m. on August 22, police found 33-year-old Francisco Pasillas injured from a gunshot wound in his Cadillac Escalade near the corner of Northwest Highway and Centerville Road. He later died at a hospital.

Upon further investigation, police are now saying the person who shot Pasillas did so because he thought Pasillas was shooting at him and feared for his life.

In surveillance video just released by police, it appears Pasillas threw something out of his window towards another truck.

Police say it was a bottle that broke through the back window.

The two occupants in the other vehicle said they thought it was a bullet, and the driver then shot back.

The driver of the other vehicle drove to the Rowlett Police Station, where the two gave their story, were questioned, and then released.