<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425108599" data-article-version="1.0">1 person dead, suspect in custody after Garland road rage shooting</h1> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=1 person dead, suspect in custody after Garland road rage shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/shooting-in-garland-causes-lane-closures" data-title="1 person dead, suspect in custody after Garland road rage shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/shooting-in-garland-causes-lane-closures" addthis:title="1 person dead, suspect in custody after Garland road rage shooting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425108599-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Sky%204%20Garland%20Shooting%20Thursday1320%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.28.08.25_1566499354444.png_7609775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425108599-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Sky 4 Garland Shooting Thursday1320 KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.28.08.25_1566499354444.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Sky%204%20Garland%20Shooting%20Thursday1320%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.32.24.11_1566499357417.png_7609776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425108599-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Sky 4 Garland Shooting Thursday1320 KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.32.24.11_1566499357417.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Sky%204%20Garland%20Shooting%20Thursday1320%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.29.45.15_1566499354243.png_7609774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425108599-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Sky 4 Garland Shooting Thursday1320 KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.29.45.15_1566499354243.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425108599-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Sky%204%20Garland%20Shooting%20Thursday1320%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.28.08.25_1566499354444.png_7609775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Sky 4 Garland Shooting Thursday1320 KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.28.08.25_1566499354444.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Sky%204%20Garland%20Shooting%20Thursday1320%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.32.24.11_1566499357417.png_7609776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Sky 4 Garland Shooting Thursday1320 KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.32.24.11_1566499357417.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/shooting-in-garland-causes-lane-closures?fbclid=IwAR0wSg6WMy_4qJ46glCL2_cKR7KcGfXYxeWiYzW3_LCbuRM_3Z62GoLih5M">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 01:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 03:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> said the two vehicles involved were cutting each other off in traffic. Then someone in a black truck shot at a white Escalade.</p><p>Officers collected evidence near the Escalade, which had bullet holes.</p><p>Police immediately began to search for the black truck involved. It was seen going east on LBJ, toward Mesquite. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Body_cam_video_of_fatal_Fort_Worth_offic_0_7610055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Body_cam_video_of_fatal_Fort_Worth_offic_0_7610055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Body_cam_video_of_fatal_Fort_Worth_offic_0_7610055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Body_cam_video_of_fatal_Fort_Worth_offic_0_7610055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Body_cam_video_of_fatal_Fort_Worth_offic_0_7610055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This is the body camera video released by police of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> <h4>Body cam video of fatal Fort Worth officer-involved shooting shows suspect point gun at officers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 03:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Fort Worth Police Department released body cam video of Wednesday's fatal officer-involved shooting, and it appears to show the suspect point a gun at officers before they opened fire.</p><p>The shooting happened Wednesday in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth, near East Loop 820 and Interstate 30.</p><p>Officers were in the area at about 5:45 p.m. to talk to 18-year-old Amari Malone, who was a person of interest, in a homicide that occurred earlier this month.</p> </div> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/worker-convicted-of-sexually-assaulting-north-texas-nursing-home-patient" title="Worker convicted of sexually assaulting North Texas nursing home patient" data-articleId="425100912" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Worker convicted of sexually assaulting North Texas nursing home patient</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 01:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A North Texas jury has convicted a health care worker of sexually assaulting a nursing home patient who had dementia.</p><p>The jury in Fort Worth deliberated less than two hours Wednesday before convicting 53-year-old Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person. Prosecutors say Nyakeo worked at a nursing home in Grapevine and provided health care services to the woman, who lived there.</p><p>The jury continues deliberations on Nyakeo's sentence Thursday.</p> </div> Prosecutors say Nyakeo worked at a nursing home in Grapevine and provided health care services to the woman, who lived there.</p><p>The jury continues deliberations on Nyakeo's sentence Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-found-guilty-in-trial-for-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" title="Man found guilty in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson" data-articleId="425078256" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Man found guilty in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Fort Worth woman's ex-boyfriend was convicted Thursday for aggravated kidnapping.</p><p>Jurors handed down the verdict Thursday morning after a day of deliberating. Christopher Revill is now facing up to life in prison.</p><p>Revill's ex-girlfriend, Typhenie Johnson, disappeared in 2016. She was last by her twin brother and friends at her apartment. They said she went outside to have a conversation with Revill and never came back.</p> </div> They said she went outside to have a conversation with Revill and never came back.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body cam video of fatal Fort Worth officer-involved shooting shows suspect point gun at officers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-afternoon-update"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thursday_Afternoon_Update_0_7609492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Thursday_Afternoon_Update_0_20190822172724"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thursday Afternoon Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-opens-in-the-winspear-opera-house-in-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/_Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory__open_0_7609296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory__open_0_20190822150319"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' opens in the Winspear Opera House in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/blood-drive-held-to-honor-kidd-kraddick-on-60th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Blood_drive_held_to_honor_Kidd_Kraddick__0_7609364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Blood_drive_held_to_honor_Kidd_Kraddick__0_20190822145644"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Blood drive held to honor Kidd Kraddick on 60th birthday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Sky%204%20Garland%20Shooting%20Thursday1320%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.28.08.25_1566499354444.png_7609775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Sky%204%20Garland%20Shooting%20Thursday1320%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.28.08.25_1566499354444.png_7609775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Sky%204%20Garland%20Shooting%20Thursday1320%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.28.08.25_1566499354444.png_7609775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Sky%204%20Garland%20Shooting%20Thursday1320%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_13.28.08.25_1566499354444.png_7609775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1 person dead, suspect in custody after Garland road rage shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/worker-convicted-of-sexually-assaulting-north-texas-nursing-home-patient" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Anthony_Nyakeo_1566496754726_7609834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Worker convicted of sexually assaulting North Texas nursing home patient</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-afternoon-update" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thursday_Afternoon_Update_0_7609492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thursday_Afternoon_Update_0_7609492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thursday_Afternoon_Update_0_7609492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thursday_Afternoon_Update_0_7609492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thursday_Afternoon_Update_0_7609492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thursday Afternoon Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-opens-in-the-winspear-opera-house-in-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/_Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory__open_0_7609296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/_Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory__open_0_7609296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/_Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory__open_0_7609296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/_Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory__open_0_7609296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/_Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory__open_0_7609296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' opens in the Winspear Opera House in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/luke-laufenberg-son-of-former-dallas-cowboys-quarterback-and-sportscaster-dies-from-cancer-at-21" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Luke%20Laufenberg_1566491486253.jpg_7609442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Luke%20Laufenberg_1566491486253.jpg_7609442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Luke%20Laufenberg_1566491486253.jpg_7609442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Luke%20Laufenberg_1566491486253.jpg_7609442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas">Texas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/fox4-links/links-mentioned-on-fox-4">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/fox-4-station-history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/frequently-asked-questions">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" 