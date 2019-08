- A man is dead and police have one person in custody after a road rage shooting in Garland Thursday afternoon, which also caused several lanes to be closed while police investigated.

According to police, the shooting happened near Northwest Highway and Centerville Road.

Police said one person was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses said the two vehicles involved were cutting each other off in traffic. Then someone in a black truck shot at a white Escalade.

Officers collected evidence near the Escalade, which had bullet holes.

Police immediately began to search for the black truck involved. It was seen going east on LBJ, toward Mesquite. Other law enforcement agencies were notified, and that driver was later taken into custody.

Police have not identified the suspect or victim in this road rage shooting.

No word on when lanes will be back open in the area.