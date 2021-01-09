Police: Man killed his ride-share driver during ride in Dallas

article

Dallas police say they have arrested a 21-year-old man who killed his ride-share driver Friday morning.

Joshua Scott has been charged with capital murder in the case.

Officers were called out to the 4100 block of Langdon Road, just before 11:55 a.m., about a dead person.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews found 33-year-old Joshua Miller, and he was pronounced dead.

Police investigators found that Miller was a ride-share driver, who had picked up a rider, Joshua Scott, near where he was killed.

It was determined that Scott tried to rob Miller during the ride, and police said he then assaulted Miller until he was dead.

Officers were able to find Scott, who was arrested and taken to jail.