Police: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on 635 in Dallas

Dallas police are investigating the homicide of a man who was found with gunshot wounds inside a car on 635 early Saturday morning.

Police were called just after 2:30 a.m. for a shooting on 635, between Royal Lane and Plano Road.

Responding officers found a man inside a car who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A short time later, police learned that another man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police determined that this man was with the other victim and had been taken to a hospital by a passerby.

No arrests have been made, and police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.