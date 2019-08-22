Police looking for 2 men who invaded Dallas home, shot man inside

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Two men are on the run after forcing their way into a Dallas home overnight and shooting someone inside.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. Police believe the men wanted to steal from a house on Sylvester Street in the Oak Lawn area.

A man inside confronted the burglars and was shot. The injured man then grabbed his own gun and the suspects ran off, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It’s not clear if the suspects got away with any money or property.