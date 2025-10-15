Police link Napoli's arson suspect to 2024 Cocina Azteca Fire

The Brief Salvador Sandoval, 43, who was arrested for setting fire to Napoli’s restaurant on Sunday, now faces a second arson charge. Police connected Sandoval to a separate fire at Cocina Azteca last year after he was caught on camera setting the recent blaze. Investigators have not yet released any information regarding a potential motive for either of the two restaurant fires in Corsicana.



A man arrested yesterday, accused of setting a Corsicana restaurant on fire, is now accused of setting a nearby restaurant on fire last year.

The arrest warrant for the additional arson charge was signed on Wednesday.

FOX 4 shared the news of the arrest and charges with the Cocina Azteca restaurant owners. They were not surprised to hear it was the same suspect who set fire to Napoli’s.

Arrested Man Charged in Second Arson

Corsicana police have connected 43-year-old Salvador Sandoval to a second arson attack.

43-year-old Salvador Sandoval

The backstory:

On Sunday around 4 a.m., the 43-year-old is allegedly caught on surveillance cameras pouring gasoline on the floor of Napoli’s bar and restaurant, then lighting it on fire. He didn't try to hide from the crime as the cameras caught him giving a salute before he left.

It could have been much worse as three people were sleeping in the upstairs apartments. Corsicana police got everyone out safely.

Featured article

Molotov Cocktail Attack on Cocina Azteca

What they're saying:

Police say when they interviewed Sandoval, they asked about another fire in May of last year at Cocina Azteca, a Mexican restaurant just blocks away. Police described that a homemade Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window and started the fire.

At the time security cameras didn't catch the face of the person who did it, but when Morales heard about the fire at Napoli's, it crossed his mind that it might be the same person.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Store owner, Jaime Morales, shared this video of the damage.

"When I get here, the door is broken, the place is burned," said Morales.

Evidence Links Sandoval to Both Corsicana Fires

Dig deeper:

In an arrest warrant affidavit signed on Wednesday, Corsicana police say at first Sandoval started to say that he set the fire at Cocina Azteca, but he quickly changed his statement to say he told someone else to start it.

However, police say Sandoval's car was seen leaving the area on surveillance footage. This evidence, combined with his knowledge of the crime and telling investigators he allegedly told someone else to start the fire, was enough for police to charge him in the 2024 arson.

"We took like a year, year and a half to know who's the guy we know now," said Morales.

Jaime Morales

Motive Unknown in Arson Case

Local perspective:

FOX 4 were the first ones to tell Morales about the arrest and charges. He had mixed emotions because he knew people connected to Sandoval.

"I'm going to be honest, yes, I feel good. Because they catch the guy, but that doesn't feel good because I know a lot of people from this guy," said Morales.

The court documents did not share any information about a potential motive, and Morales doesn't know why Sandoval did it either.

"I never did anything to this guy, but I don't know," said Morales.

"Yes, I feel so bad. And I feel good at the same time because they caught him."

Fundraiser Planned for Fire Victims

What's next:

Corsicana police have not shared any additional information about what they believe is the motive either.

Morales is holding a fundraiser on Friday at the back bar of the restaurant to help the three people who live in the apartments above Napoli’s.