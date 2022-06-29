Irving hospital patient with gun shot by police officers

article

A patient at an Irving hospital was fatally shot by officers after police say he fired at them.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Irving.

Police say a nurse went to check in on a patient at the ER when she noticed that he had a handgun and was acting oddly.

The nurse then contacted hospital police and Irving officers, who were already there doing a DUI blood draw.

When the Baylor officer and three Irving officers arrived, they say the patient fired at them. Officers returned fire, killing him.

Police have only said the suspect was a 34-year-old Black man, but his name was not released.

No officers and no one else was injured.