Police investigating fatal shooting outside North Dallas hotel
DALLAS - Police are working to find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting outside a North Dallas hotel.
The shooting happened just before 4:15 a.m. Saturday, at the Hawthorne Suites, located at 7880 Alpha Road.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told officers they saw a man flee the area in a white four-door sedan shortly after the shooting.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information in this case. If you know anything, call police.