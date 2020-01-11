Police investigating fatal shooting outside North Dallas hotel

article

Police are working to find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting outside a North Dallas hotel.

The shooting happened just before 4:15 a.m. Saturday, at the Hawthorne Suites, located at 7880 Alpha Road.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man flee the area in a white four-door sedan shortly after the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information in this case. If you know anything, call police.