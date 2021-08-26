Police investigating fatal shooting outside Arlington convenience store

article

Arlington police are investigating a shooting overnight Wednesday that resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man.

The shooting happened just after midnight, outside a convenience store in the 2700 block of E. Abram Street.

Responding officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

While investigating, police got a call from a 29-year-old man who said he was involved.

The man was detained and questioned.

Investigators determined that there was an argument between the victim, whose name has not yet been released, and suspect inside the convenience store that spilled into the parking lot.

It’s believed the victim went and got a gun from his vehicle, before going back to the argument.

Shortly after, there were multiple shots fired and the victim was shot. The other man involved left before police arrived.

No further details have been released about the shooting.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time. They are working with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office to investigate.