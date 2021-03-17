Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting of armed suspect outside Wylie CVS

Wylie police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Two people were killed in the parking lot of the CVS located on West Kirby Street, and one of them was shot by a police officer.

Police said a pickup truck crashed into the CVS just before 2:30 a.m.

There were two people in the truck, and police said they were involved in a domestic situation. At some point, the man inside the truck shot the woman inside, police said.

An officer, who was working an unrelated traffic stop nearby, rushed over.

Police said he saw a woman with severe injuries near the truck, and a man next to her with a rifle.

Advertisement

According to police, the officer shot the man after giving repeated commands for him to drop the firearm.

"At least we know one female who was still breathing, who still needed to be tended to. And so, at that point, he's a threat. He's a threat to the officer and he's a threat to that female victim," Wylie PD Sgt. Donald English said.

Both the man and woman later died.

Police said they do not yet know the relationship between the two.

The store was open at the time, but police say nobody inside the CVS was injured.