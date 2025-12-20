Police investigating fatal collision involving two cyclists near Pilot Point

article

The Brief Two bicyclists died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on FM 455 East near Pilot Point in Denton County. Emergency crews from multiple departments provided life-saving measures, but both victims later succumbed to their injuries at area hospitals. The driver's status and the identities of the cyclists have not yet been released as police continue to investigate the crash.



Two bicyclists were killed on Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on FM 455 E just east of Fritcher Road in Denton County, authorities said.

What we know:

Pilot Point police responded around 8:19 a.m. to multiple calls reporting that two cyclists had been hit on FM 455 East, just east of Fritcher Road.

Officers from surrounding law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene.

Emergency medical crews from the Pilot Point and Celina fire departments provided life-saving measures to both cyclists.

One was transported to Celina Methodist Hospital, where the person later died. The second cyclist was airlifted by CareFlite to Medical City Plano and also later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

What they're saying:

In a statement, police cited Texas Transportation Code provisions that grant bicyclists the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicle drivers on public roadways.

State law also requires cyclists traveling slower than traffic to ride as close as practicable to the right edge of the roadway and allows riders to travel two abreast in a single lane.

What's next:

Police said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No additional details about the vehicle involved or the identities of the cyclists were immediately released.