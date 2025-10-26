Police investigate triple stabbing in East Fort Worth; No arrests made
FORT WORTH, Texas - On Sunday, October 26 at 14:17, Fort Worth Police East units were dispatched to the 5500 block of Grande Ct responding to a cutting.
What we know:
Officers arrived on scene to discover three victims with cut wounds. All victims were transported to a local area hospital, two in critical but stable condition, and one in critical condition.
According to Fort Worth police, the individuals on scene have not been cooperative with the investigation, but the preliminary information indicates this might be a domestic-related incident.
What's next:
There is no subject in custody at this time.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.