Police investigate triple stabbing in East Fort Worth; No arrests made

The Brief Three people were hospitalized after a cutting incident Sunday afternoon in east Fort Worth. Police say the victims were found with serious injuries and the case may be domestic-related. No suspect is in custody, and investigators say those involved have not been cooperative.



On Sunday, October 26 at 14:17, Fort Worth Police East units were dispatched to the 5500 block of Grande Ct responding to a cutting.

What we know:

Officers arrived on scene to discover three victims with cut wounds. All victims were transported to a local area hospital, two in critical but stable condition, and one in critical condition.

According to Fort Worth police, the individuals on scene have not been cooperative with the investigation, but the preliminary information indicates this might be a domestic-related incident.

What's next:

There is no subject in custody at this time.