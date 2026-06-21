Police investigate Oak Cliff shooting that left three hospitalized, home struck by gunfire

The Brief Gunfire erupted into a large crowd at an early Sunday morning gathering on Glen Avenue in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood. A nearby house with a family inside was struck by gunfire, though no injuries were reported inside the residence. No suspects have been identified, the victims' current conditions have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.



Three people were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a shooting at a large gathering in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, authorities said.

Oak Cliff shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police Department officials told FOX 4 that at least one individual opened fire into a large crowd gathered on Glen Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Investigators said three victims, all believed to have been present at the gathering, subsequently arrived at local hospitals via private vehicles. The current medical conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

A nearby home was also struck by gunfire during the incident. Police confirmed a family was inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Detectives remain at the scene working to determine a motive and establish what led to the gunfire. No suspects have been publicly identified, and the investigation is ongoing.