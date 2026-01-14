Police investigate double capital murder-suicide in small, West Texas town

article

A domestic dispute over marital and child visitation issues escalated into a deadly shooting Sunday night in the High Plains of West Texas, leaving three people dead and two others critically wounded in what police are investigating as a double capital murder-suicide.

Double capital murder-suicide investigation

What we know:

The shooting happened at 10:52 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2026, at a home located at 335 E. Floyd St. in Slaton. Slaton is a city in Lubbock County, situated about 15 miles southeast of Lubbock in the High Plains region of West Texas.

According to a media release from the Slaton Police Department, George Cantu, 27, entered the home armed with a handgun. Investigators said Cantu was upset regarding ongoing issues with his common-law ex-wife, Jasmine Rivas, 24.

Police report that Cantu intentionally shot and wounded Rivas and Isaiah Chapa, 20, before fatally shooting his cousins, Marisol Ramirez, 18, and Araceli Valdez, 23. Cantu then turned the gun on himself and was later pronounced deceased.

Both Rivas and Chapa were rushed to the hospital by ambulance to University Medical Center with critical injuries. As of the latest update, they face a long recovery process, and their current medical conditions have not been released.

The Slaton Police Department noted that alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

What's next:

The Metro Crimes Unit has taken over as the lead investigative agency for the ongoing case.