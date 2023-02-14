Police horse named Walker donated to DPD in honor of fallen officer

article

The family of a Dallas police officer killed in the line of duty honored him with a big donation.

Monday marked two years since Officer Mitchell Penton was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver at the scene of a different accident.

DPD Officer Mitchell Penton

Penton’s parents donated a new police horse to the Dallas Police Department in his honor.

The horse is named Walker after Officer Penton’s favorite TV show – "Walker Texas Ranger."

Walker has officially started his duties with DPD’s mounted unit.

Phillip Mabry, the man charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash that killed Penton, is still awaiting trial.

