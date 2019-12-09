Police horse makes ‘nice list,’ goes holiday shopping at PetSmart

A police horse named “Misfit” apparently made it onto the “nice list” this Christmas, and was spotted perusing the aisles of a PetSmart in Louisiana with his handler.

Officer Robert “Mongo” Crowell and his horse stopped inside the store while on patrol of the shopping center it’s located in, according to a video post on Facebook from the Slidell Police Department.

Misfit can be seen in the video browsing the aisles while receiving pets from adoring shoppers.

The duo has been patrolling the area for the past few weeks in an effort to deter crime during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Yes — all animals are welcomed at PetSmart, as long as they’re on a leash.