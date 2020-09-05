Police enforcing curfew around Downtown Dallas to crack down on crime, street racing

article

Dallas police are enforcing a curfew in and around downtown in an effort to crack down on crime and street racing.

Over the next three weeks, from midnight Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, and from 11 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday, juveniles are not allowed in Deep Ellum, the West End, Farmers Market, Uptown Dallas, Victory Park, and the Central Business District.

Violators will be detained and turned over to their families or taken to a juvenile correction facility.

The city is also closing what it calls street racing hotspots.

Police will be patrolling those areas and violators will be ticketed or arrested.