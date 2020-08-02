Police: Driver flees, passenger killed in street racing crash in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police said one person died in a street racing crash early Sunday morning.

The rollover crash happened just after 3 a.m., in the 3300 block of East Loop 820 South Freeway.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles were racing, when one of the vehicles lost control and flipped over.

The driver of the other vehicle that was racing didn’t stop, while the driver of the vehicle that crashed fled on foot before police arrived.

Investigators found a passenger inside the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger’s name has not been released, and police are working to identify the drivers involved.