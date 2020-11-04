Police: Dallas man and baby safe after kidnapping

article

A Dallas man and his young child were the victims of a carjacking and kidnapping Wednesday morning.

Dallas police said the man was approached by two armed suspects as he pulled into his driveway on Hedgerow Drive, which is near Love Field.

The suspects reportedly forced the man and his 1-year-old baby back into the car and started driving.

They called his wife to demand money but police said the wife was able to track the phone and give police its location.

Officers caught up to the vehicle on Kushla Avenue in East Oak Cliff and took the two suspects into custody. No one was hurt.

"Through witness identification, we were able to have our Air One, K-9 unit and patrol officers. We had witnesses calling 911. We had a coordinated effort between the community as well as the police department to find and trap that vehicle in the south central division in the 4100 block of Kushla. Patrol officers were able to get behind that vehicle, attempt to make a traffic stop. The suspects bailed and with the K9 unit and patrol and Air One's help we were able to get both suspects in custody," said Lt. Eddie Flores with the Dallas Police Department.

Police said the suspects will likely face charges for aggravated kidnapping.

They are still investigating whether it was a crime of opportunity or a targeted attack.