Police clear the scene after reports of armed suspect at Great Wolf Lodge

Grapevine police wrapped up an investigation into reports of a man making threats to open fire at Great Wolf Lodge Resort Christmas night.

According to police, just after 9 p.m., they got a report of a man who made threatening injuries and claimed to have a gun.

Several more witnesses then reported a hotel guest being threatened.

Police said the threat was made in a guest room on the 8th floor, and the hotel directed guests to a safe, secure location.

Responding officers didn’t find any suspects, but a witness gave them a description.

No shots were fired and no weapons were found.

"They've already searched several places and they have not found a suspect or any sign of a threat at this time, so once we get an area secure, we have other officers staying in that area to make sure no one gets in or out," said Amanda McNew, with Grapevine PD.

The scene was cleared at 2 a.m., but officers remained on the scene as a precaution.