Police chase ends after suspect front flips over fence
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police chase came to an end with a suspect doing a front flip over a fence before being captured by police.
Sources tell FOX 4 the car was stolen after Lufkin police reported the vehicle stolen.
Fort Worth police caught the vehicle on Flock cameras starting the chase.
SKY 4 picked up the chase on I-35W northbound before moving to US 287 at speeds close to 100 miles per hour.
The vehicle then exited the road and wound its way to a two-lane road before coming to a stop at Sendera Ranch Boulevard in Haslet.
The suspect ran from police, front-flipping over a barbed-wire fence before he was taken into custody.
Police have not released information about the suspect.
