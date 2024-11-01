Police chase ends after suspect front flips over fence

A Fort Worth police chase came to an end with a suspect doing a front flip over a fence before being captured by police.

Sources tell FOX 4 the car was stolen after Lufkin police reported the vehicle stolen.

Fort Worth police caught the vehicle on Flock cameras starting the chase.

SKY 4 picked up the chase on I-35W northbound before moving to US 287 at speeds close to 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle then exited the road and wound its way to a two-lane road before coming to a stop at Sendera Ranch Boulevard in Haslet.

The suspect ran from police, front-flipping over a barbed-wire fence before he was taken into custody.

Police have not released information about the suspect.

Check back with FOX 4 for more information.