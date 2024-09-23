Police chase comes to an end in Mansfield; suspect fired shots at police

article

The Brief A high-speed chase ended in Mansfield on Monday afternoon near Highway 360 and E. Broad Street. Police began pursuing the suspect after receiving multiple calls for a car driving the wrong way on FM 917. The suspect fired multiple shots at officers, hitting their vehicles, according to police. Mansfield police say the suspect shot and killed himself after a crash disabled his vehicle.



A high-speed police chase came to an end in Mansfield on Monday afternoon.

Mansfield police say they received several calls for a wrong-way driver on FM 917 shortly before 12:30 p.m. When police tried to pull the driver over, he initially yielded, but then drove away, showing a gun to officers, according to Mansfield police.

The high-speed chase went through Johnson and Tarrant counties.

During the chase, the suspect fired multiple shots at officers and hit multiple police units during the chase. Mansfield officers returned fire, but police say they did not hit the suspect.

The chase came to an end in the westbound lanes of the Highway 360 overpass at East Broad Street in Mansfield when the suspect's Honda Accord rear-ended another vehicle. After the crash, the car could no longer run, according to police.

The suspect then shot and killed himself inside the vehicle, according to police.

No other injuries have been reported by citizens or officers.

The identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once the suspect's family is notified.

The Texas Rangers and Mansfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the death. An administrative investigation is also underway by Mansfield's Internal Affairs Unit.

Traffic is being diverted at East Broad Street.

Mansfield ISD says that the road closures could lead to bus delays for students who live near the area.